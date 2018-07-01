Reds pitcher Michael Lorenzen hits homer in third straight at-bat

July 1 (UPI) -- Pitcher Michael Lorezen now has three homer runs in his last three at-bats for the Cincinnati Reds.

He continued the swat streak during the Reds 12-3 win against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. This time, he did it with a grand slam.

Lorenzen, 26, entered the season with two career long balls. This season he is 4-for-6 at the plate, with three home runs and six RBIs. He is hitting .667.

The 6-foot-3 right hander out of California State University Fullerton hit his first home run of the season in an 8-6 win against the Chicago Cubs on June 24. That was a solo shot that traveled 350 feet, according to Statcast.

His next shot came off of Chase Anderson during the Reds' 8-2 loss to the Brewers on Friday in Cincinnati. That ball traveled 384 feet.

Lorenzen's latest long ball left the park at 104.4 mph. The Reds entered the bottom of the seventh inning facing a 3-2 deficit to Milwaukee. Brewers pitcher Taylor Williams began the seventh inning by allowing a single to Jose Peraza. He was then taken out for Mike Zagurski, who immediately walked Joey Votto.

Scooter Gennett followed with a double, sending Votto to third base. Zagurski intentionally walked Eugenio Suarez. Jesse Winker tied the game with an RBI signle, before Zagurski was yanked for Jacob Barnes.

Barnes didn't fair much better. The Brewers reliever allowed an RBI single to Adam Duvall, before Tucker Barnhart loaded the bases in the next at-bat.

Billy Hamilton replaced Winker as a pinch runner and Lorenzen stepped in to pinch hit for David Hernandez.

Barnes tossed a 91.9 mph cutter to the pitcher for a ball on his first offering. Lorenzen followed up by mashing a 96.7 mph fastball into the left field seats for a 384 foot grand slam.

The eight-run inning gave the Reds a commanding 10-3 advantage. Cincinnati plated two runs in the eighth frame to push the lead to nine runs.