Phillies' Vince Velasquez takes liner to arm, gets out with non-pitching hand

July 1 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez still made an out at first base against the Washington Nationals, despite taking a liner to his pitching arm.

He just used his other hand.

The Nationals led the Phillies 1-0 in the top of the second inning Saturday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia during the sequence. They eventually staged a comeback and won 3-2 in the National League East bout.

Velasquez began the inning by getting Mark Reynolds to pop out. Wilmer Difo followed with a single, before Spencer Kieboom brought him in with an RBI double. Jeremy Hellickson grounded out, setting the stage for Adam Eaton.

The Nationals right fielder took a called striker before working the count to 2-2. Velasquez fired in an 83.2 mph curveball for his fifth offering. Eaton smoked the pitch right back at the mound. The ball came back and smacked Velasquez on the right arm, before bouncing toward third base. Velasquez picked it up with his left hand and managed to beat Eaton to the bag for the final out of the inning.

The Phillies pitcher exited the game in the bottom of the frame as Dylan Cozens stepped in to pinch hit.

Velasquez allowed three hits and one run in two innings of work. He also had three strikeouts and one walk. Velasquez has a 4.69 ERA this season.