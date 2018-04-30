Houston Astros, New York Yankees kick off ALCS rematch

HOUSTON -- Despite all of the offseason hype celebrating the power potential of the New York Yankees following their acquisition of National League Most Valuable Player Giancarlo Stanton, what makes the Bronx Bombers truly formidable is their exceptional pitching depth.

The Yankees (18-9) on Sunday night extended their winning streak to nine games with a 2-1 road victory over the Los Angeles Angels. It's their longest streak since winning 10 in a row from June 8-18, 2012.

The Yankees have surrendered just 18 runs during that stretch and allowed more than three runs only once: a 7-4 win over the Twins on Wednesday.

Catcher Gary Sanchez provided the offense with a two-run home run and, while their collection of sluggers is intimidating, the Yankees will open a four-game series with the defending champion Houston Astros on Monday at Minute Maid Park with the pitching to swing this rematch of the 2017 American League Championship Series in their favor.

"We're rolling," Stanton said. "A different guy every night. We're putting good at-bats back-to-back and just making it tough on opposing pitchers. We're pitching well, too, so I think we're clicking on all cylinders."

Right-hander Sonny Gray (1-1, 7.71 ERA) will start the series opener for the Yankees. Gray has endured a rough start to his season, allowing at least three runs and failing to pitch five innings in each of his last three appearances.

During that stretch, Gray has 11 walks to seven strikeouts.

Gray is 4-3 with a 3.09 ERA over nine career starts against the Astros including one start with the Oakland Athletics during the regular season last year and another in the postseason with the Yankees.

In Game 4 of the ALCS, Gray allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings in a 6-4 win at Yankee Stadium that evened the series.

Right-hander Charlie Morton (3-0, 1.86 ERA) gets the nod for the Astros. Morton lasted just four innings in his previous start on April 24 against the Angels, the first time in five starts this season that he didn't log at least six innings.

Morton issued a season-high five walks, recorded a season-low two strikeouts, and allowed four earned runs, twice his cumulative season total.

Morton is 1-1 with a 5.68 ERA over two career starts against the Yankees. He was the pitcher of record in Game 7 of the ALCS, twirling five shutout innings while allowing two hits and one walk with five strikeouts in a 4-0 win that catapulted the Astros to their second World Series.

The Astros (19-10) reclaimed their offensive rhythm over the final two games of their weekend series with the Athletics, following an 11-0 victory on Saturday with an 8-4 win in the rubber match on Sunday. They amassed 20 hits in those wins, including nine for extra bases.

The Astros have had their struggles at home this season, so their revival is well-timed.

"We're kind of getting rolling and this is a good team coming in," Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick said. "We've got to keep this momentum going, keep the pitching going, and keep these bats alive."