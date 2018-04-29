Indians continue long homestand against Rangers

Halfway through Cleveland's longest homestand of the season that spans 11 games, the Indians are 2-4 and licking their wounds after losing three of four games to the Seattle Mariners, including a 10-4 loss on Sunday.

In losing three of four to the Mariners, the Indians were outscored 32-18.

On Monday night, the Indians will try to regroup as the Texas Rangers arrive at Progressive Field for the start of a three-game series.

The Rangers, despite a loss in Toronto on Sunday, have won three of their last four games, but Cleveland will be a challenge. Last year, the Indians won six of the seven games between the teams.

The Indians come into the series with their bullpen having shouldered a heavy load during the Seattle series.

"They're OK," Indians manager Terry Francona said of his bullpen. "Nobody is overworked. We just have to straighten a few things out, and we will."

Offensively, one of the more pleasant surprises for the Indians has been first baseman Yonder Alonso, who leads the team in home runs (8) and RBIs (19). Three of the left-handed-hitting Alonso's home runs have come against left-handed pitchers.

For his career, Alonso has a .232 batting average and .657 OPS vs. left-handed pitchers and a .276 batting average and .881 OPS against right-handers.

"We knew coming in that his production against righties would be better, but he's certainly held his own (against lefties)," Francona said. "Whether it's righties or lefties, as long as he stays in the zone and makes them get the ball up, he can do damage against both."

Alonso will get a chance on Monday to face one of the better left-handed pitchers in the American League. Texas left-hander Cole Hamels (1-4, 4.41) is coming off a loss in his last start, a 3-2 defeat against Oakland on April 24.

In that start, Hamels worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits, with five strikeouts and two walks.

The Rangers are just 1-5 in Hamels' six starts, including losses in his last four starts in which he has gotten little run support. The Rangers have scored two or fewer runs in each of Hamels' last three starts, and in four of his six starts overall.

In two starts against Cleveland last year, Hamels did not have a decision but had an 8.71 ERA after giving up 10 earned runs and 13 hits in 10 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and five walks. In six career starts against the Indians, Hamels is 1-2 with a 6.11 ERA.

Hamels' mound opponent Monday night will be Trevor Bauer, who won his last start, a 4-1 decision over the Chicago Cubs on April 25, when he worked 6 2/3 innings, giving up one run and four hits, with eight strikeouts and three walks.

Bauer last faced Texas on June 28 and picked up a 5-3 win, pitching 6 1/3 innings and giving up one run and four hits, with three strikeouts and one walk.

In four career starts against Texas, Bauer is 1-0 with a 3.67 ERA.