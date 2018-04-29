Home / Sports News / MLB

Blue Jays' Grichuk makes no-look diving catch vs. Rangers

By Alex Butler  |  April 29, 2018 at 2:13 PM
April 29 (UPI) -- Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Randal Grichuk made an unbelievable diving catch, before converting a double play against the Texas Rangers Sunday at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

The Blue Jays and Rangers were tied at 0-0 in the top of the first inning when Texas second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa stepped up to the plate. Delino DeShields stood at second base.

Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ worked a 0-2 count against Kiner-Falefa before earning a 3-2 count against the left-handed hitter. Happ fired in a 94-mph fastball with his ninth offering. Kiner-Falefa belted the baseball to right field. Grichuk gave chase, running to his right. He eventually stumbled into a dive and came down awkwardly.

Grichuk took his eyes off of the ball and his glove hit the ground early. The baseball hit off of his wrist and bounced off of his chest. He was able to cradle the ball against his stomach for the out. He tossed the ball to second base for the third out of the inning.

The Blue Jays led the Rangers 2-1 after two innings. Grichuk brought in a run in the bottom of the second inning on a sacrifice fly off of Rangers lefty Martin Perez.

