Jason Vargas makes his Mets debut vs. Padres

Left-hander Jason Vargas makes his long-awaited, 2018 season debut for the New York Mets Saturday night at Petco Park as he goes up against San Diego Padres left-handed rookie Joey Lucchesi.

Signed to a two-year contract by the Mets as a free agent last Feb. 18, Vargas was pitching on a back field during spring training when a come-backer caused a non-displaced fracture of the hamate bone in his right (non-pitching) hand.

Surgery and a slower-than-expected rehab forced the 35-year-old left-hander to miss his first five starts of the season.

The problem wasn't the injury. The hamate bone was removed March 20 and because the injury was to his right hand, Vargas maintained a throwing program the entire time he was on the disabled list. But the surgical incision in his hand was slow to heal.

"The healing took longer than expected, that's for sure," Vargas said earlier this week after rejoining the Mets. "It was frustrating waiting for the incision to heal."

Before the injury, Vargas had pitched three times in spring training with a 4.15 earned run average. On April 23, he allowed three runs on three hits over four innings in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas of the Pacific Coast League.

Vargas was 18-11 last season with a 4.16 ERA in 32 starts for Kansas City. He led the American League in wins, although he had a 6.38 ERA in the second half of the season after posting a 2.62 mark before the All-Star break. The 6-foot, 215-pounder has an 85-81 career record with a 4.17 ERA.

Injuries are nothing new to Vargas. He suffered a torn labrum in his hip in 2008. In 2013, Vargas missed time with a blood clot in his left armpit. The following season, he missed time following an appendectomy. And in 2015 he suffered a flexor strain before having Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery.

Vargas has a career 2-1 record against the Padres with a 2.39 ERA. He is 0-1 and allowed two runs in six innings in his only previous start at Petco Park. Vargas last faced the Padres on July 1, 2011, while a member of the Seattle Mariners, and he threw a complete-game shutout.

Lucchesi, 24, will be facing the Mets for the first time. The Padres' fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft, has made five starts and is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA. He is the only Padres pitcher with a winning record, although he suffered his first career loss in his last start April 21 in Arizona. He gave up four runs, five hits and four walks in five innings in the 4-2 defeat.

Lucchesi leads all major league rookies in ERA and opponents' on-base percentage (.283) and ranks second in innings pitched (26 2/3) and opponents' batting average (.229) and ranks third in strikeouts (29).

Lucchesi, who creates deception with a herky-jerky delivery that ends with a high leg kick, picked up his second straight win on April 15 when he held the Giants to one run on five hits while striking out a career-high nine over six innings.