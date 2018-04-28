Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins set for doubleheader after playing extras

The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals played 11 innings on Friday night before the White Sox prevailed, 7-4.

The two teams are scheduled to play 18 more innings Saturday in a day-night doubleheader.

Right-hander Trevor Oaks will be the Royals 26th man and start the first game of the doubleheader. It will be Oaks' big-league debut.

"We liked a lot about him in spring training," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "We liked the fact he had a tremendous sinker. With a lot of movement on that pitch to the point Cal (Eldred, pitching coach) said, 'you don't need to be working corners on this, but just attack down in the zone and let that great natural action take care of the result for you.'

"He's gotten off to a good start down in Omaha. He's throwing the ball good from the reports we've got and from the scouts that have watched him and recommended him. I'm excited to see him pitch tomorrow."

The White Sox will counter with rookie right-hander Carson Fulmer in the afternoon game. Fulmer is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA in five games, four of them starts, this season. He has allowed 20 hits, walked 10 and hit two batters in 18 innings.

Opponents are hitting .270 with three home runs off Fulmer. He has also struck out 15.

Rookie left-hander Eric Skoglund will start the second game for the Royals. Skoglund is 0-2 with an 8.59 ERA in three starts this season.

He will be facing the White Sox for the second time in his career. He faced them on Sept. 13, giving up two earned runs on five hits in a no-decision.

In Skoglund's previous start, he got a no-decision in the Royals' 8-5 triumph over Detroit on Sunday. He was charged with four runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

The White Sox have not announced on who will be their starter for the second game.

The Royals have been unable to slow down White Sox third baseman Matt Davidson, who had seven home runs in 15 at-bats over four games this season at Kauffman Stadium. That sets a record for home runs by an opposing player in a season at The K.

"He's had tremendous at-bats," said Joe McEwing, who is the acting manager while Rich Renteria attends his mother's funeral "He's had tremendous at-bats the last couple of days. He's feeling pretty good at the plate. He's seeing the ball well. Hitting all different types of pitches to all fields. He's using the whole field. He hit a 3-1 slider opposite field. He's feeling pretty good right now."

Davidson hit three home runs in the White Sox season opening victory at Kansas City. He has belted four home runs in the first two games of this five-game Kauffman Stadium series. His two-run homer in the 11th put the White Sox ahead to stay.

"At this level, I guess you don't really kind of expect that," Davidson said. "But, it happened, so I just want to keep it going. We've got a lot of ground to make up and we won the game. That's all that really matters."

"I think that's the kind of hitter I am. That's my strengths, kind of the gaps and line drives. That's when I'm at my best. I'm not just a straight pull hitter, but when I'm using the middle of the field, the gaps, obviously, I'm at my best."

Four of the White Sox victories this year have come at the Royals' expense.