Kluber seeks to avenge opening loss to Mariners

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians, who lost a key pitcher Thursday, and the Seattle Mariners, who added a first baseman, will play the second of their four-game series at Progressive Field on Friday night.

On Thursday, Cleveland placed star reliever Andrew Miller on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. To replace Miller on the roster, the Indians selected the contract of left-hander Jeff Beliveau from Triple-A Columbus.

Miller, who in 10 appearances has pitched 11 scoreless innings on five hits, with 13 strikeouts and two walks, was removed from Wednesday's game with the Chicago Cubs after throwing two pitches in the seventh inning.

"He had an MRI (Thursday) and the results were what we'd hoped: a low-grade sprain," said Indians manager Terry Francona. "There was some thought that we didn't need to put him on the DL, but since it's April and we lean on him so hard during the season, we decided to do it. As hard as it is to do, it's the right thing to do."

Beliveau, 31, was 1-1 with a 7.47 ERA in 19 relief appearances with Toronto last year. He signed with the Indians as a free agent. In seven appearances at Columbus, he pitched 8 2/3 scoreless innings on two hits, with 14 strikeouts and one walk.

The Mariners' first base addition is Ryon Healy, who was activated off the disabled list on Thursday. He had been out since April 7 with a sprained right ankle. Healy, acquired from Oakland in a trade over the winter, was 2-for-22 (.091) in six games with Seattle before going on the DL.

To make room on the roster for Healy, the Mariners optioned rookie Daniel Vogelbach to Triple-A Tacoma.

Friday's pitching matchup will feature reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber (3-1, 1.96 ERA) of the Indians vs. Seattle right-hander Erasmo Ramirez (0-1, 9.64).

Kluber lost on Opening Day to the Mariners in Seattle despite the fact that he pitched eight innings, allowing two runs on six hits, with eight strikeouts and one walk. Kluber gave up a two-run home run by Nelson Cruz in the first inning in a 2-1 Seattle win.

Kluber hasn't lost since that game. His last start came April 22 in Baltimore, a 7-3 win over the Orioles in which Kluber pitched seven innings, giving up three runs on six hits, with four strikeouts and no walks. In five career starts against Seattle, Kluber is 3-2 with a 1.66 ERA.

Ramirez will be making his second start after starting the season on the 10-day disabled list with a strained lat. Ramirez's first start came on April 22, a 7-4 loss to Texas in which he pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on five hits, with one strikeout and one walk.

Ramirez's last start against Cleveland came on Sept. 22, 2017. He did not figure in the decision, a 3-1 Mariners win. Ramirez pitched eight innings, striking out 10 and giving up one run on three hits. In seven career appearances against Cleveland, Ramirez is 1-2 with a 3.51 ERA.