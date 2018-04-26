Yankees fan catches baseball in popcorn-filled glove

April 26 (UPI) -- A young New York Yankees fan used his popcorn-filled baseball glove to catch a foul ball in a game against the Minnesota Twins.

The boy was sitting along the left-field line Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar was at the plate in the bottom of the second inning. Twins righty Lance Lynn had a 3-1 count on the third baseman before tossing in his fifth offering, a 93.3-mph four-seam fastball.

Andujar turned on the pitch and laced the ball into foul territory. The ball took a bounce, before going above a short wall and coming toward fans.

The boy, wearing a backward Yankees hat, studied the trajectory of the baseball before making his move. He used his gloved left hand to secure the keepsake.

The only problem? The glove was jammed with popcorn.

Kernels collided and flew everywhere in a delicious explosion, spraying snack shrapnel onto the field and into the surrounding rows of seats.

Why does this kid have popcorn in his glove?! pic.twitter.com/OU8snmkwAZ — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 25, 2018

The boy held up his new souvenir, proudly showing off after the effort. He then held up his glove and more popcorn fell out.

But have no fear, popcorn diehards. A woman behind the boy still had a large bag full of more baseball snacks.