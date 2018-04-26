Yankees' Gary Sanchez beats Twins with walk-off homer

April 26 (UPI) -- New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez belted a walk-off home run in a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Twins Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

The Yankees trailed 3-1 entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Didi Gregorius reached first base on a fielding error, before Giancarlo Stanton singled in the next at-bat. Sanchez then stepped to the plate to face Twins closer Fernando Rodney.

The right-handed reliever threw a 94.9-mph two-seam fastball for a strike with his first offering. He then tossed in a 96.5-mph four-seam fastball. Sanchez crushed the pitch deep to left field, just inside the foul pole.

The catcher received a Gatorade bath after the shot.

Sanchez went 1-for-4 on the day with 3 RBIs and a strikeout.

"This definitely is up there, definitely a very exciting moment," Sanchez told reporters. "The other special moment was when we made it to the playoffs, but this is up there."

To say the least, @ElGarySanchez is stoked about his first career walk-off dinger. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/NmO29C828k — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 26, 2018

Sanchez is now hitting .202 on the season with six home runs and 21 RBIs. The Yankees start a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at 10:07 p.m. Friday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif.