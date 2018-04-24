Marlins look for better outing vs. Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- A pair of pitchers intent on a rebound will meet head-to-head on Tuesday when the Los Angeles Dodgers play host to the Miami Marlins.

Marlins left-hander Dillon Peters will take the mound after not getting out of the fifth inning on Thursday at Milwaukee. He gave up four runs on three hits, but his five walks were the most troubling of all. It was the first of four consecutive defeats for the Marlins against the Brewers.

Also looking for a little traction will be Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda, who gave up four runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings at San Diego last week, although he did have 10 strikeouts as the Dodgers offense keyed the victory.

In his last two starts, Maeda has given up a combined nine runs, although three of them were unearned. Maeda has also walked four and hit a batter over his last two outings.

Not a whole lot has gone right lately for the Marlins, who were outscored 30-10 in the four-game series this past weekend against the Brewers. They delivered a well-played game against the Dodgers in the series opener on Monday, but the same fate met them in a 2-1 defeat.

Miami has now lost eight of its last nine games and 11 of 13, while anxiously awaiting the return of injured players like third baseman Martin Prado (knee), infielder JT Riddle (shoulder) and right-hander Dan Straily (forearm). Those players will all participate in minor league rehab games this week.

"We have some good things happening," Mattingly said before Monday's series opener in Los Angeles. "Some of it is behind the scenes, some of it is subtle, but there are definitely good things happening."

The Dodgers appear to be getting on track after their usual slow start under manager Dave Roberts. The club was hovering around .500 at the start of May in each of the last two seasons under Roberts, and at 11-10 after Monday's victory, this season looks no different.

The Dodgers are now above .500 for the first time this season, getting there by winning seven of their last eight. There was a sweep of the Padres in that run, as well as a series victory over the Washington Nationals. Before the Dodgers got back on track, they were just 4-9 to open the season.

Yasmani Grandal's 11-game hitting streak for the Dodgers came to an end on Monday, but chad three hits, including a home run, making a case for more playing time.

Jarlin Garcia pitched well for the Marlins on Monday, giving up a run on four hits over six innings, while giving a fellow lefty in Peters a blueprint on how to handle the Dodgers.

J.T. Realmuto had two hits Monday for the Marlins and is now 24-for-60 (.400) in his career against the Dodgers, with nine runs, two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs. He has three multi-hit games in just five contests this season.