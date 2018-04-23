Angels' Mike Trout hits home run, drinks Michael Jordan's 'secret stuff'

April 23 (UPI) -- Two-time MVP Mike Trout likely doesn't need any help at the plate, but he recently chugged some of "Michael's Secret Stuff" for good measure.

And it might be working, as the Los Angeles Angels outfielder now leads Major League Baseball with nine home runs.

Trout's latest shot came in the bottom of the eighth inning of the Angels' 4-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants Sunday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif.

The Angels trailed 4-0 when Trout stepped up to the plate with Ian Kinsler on first base. San Francisco righty Cory Gearrin tossed a ball and a strike to Trout, before the Angels outfielder jumped all over his third offering.

Trout hacked at the 93.2-mph sinker, sending a line drive to center field. The 414-foot homer left the park at 110-mph, according to Statcast.

After rounding the bases, Trout celebrated with teammates and picked up a clear jug marked "Michael's Secret Stuff." The label was a reference to the 1996 movie Space Jam, featuring basketball legend Michael Jordan. Trout took a big drink of the concoction. The six-time All-Star appeared to be using a sports drink, unlike the water used in the Warner Bros. film.

The scene in the movie featured Bugs Bunny filling up a water bottle and marking it with "Michael's Secret Stuff." He gave the bottle to the members of the Tune Squad, giving them some extra confidence to take on the Monstars.

When you want to lead the league in home runs.

💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪 @MikeTrout pic.twitter.com/HSs9Gdy0tY — Angels (@Angels) April 22, 2018

Trout went 1-for-4, with two strikeouts in Sunday's loss. He is now hitting .306 on the season, with nine home runs and 17 RBIs.