Cubs turn to Quintana in rubber game vs. Rockies

DENVER -- The last time Jose Quintana started at Coors Field was July 8, 2017. He was pitching for the Chicago White Sox and dealing with more than the Colorado Rockies batters.

The White Sox were going nowhere and in sell mode with the non-waiver trade deadline approaching. With a very team-friendly contract, Quintana was a prime candidate to be traded, and did nothing to hurt his market value when he struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs. A blown save cost Quintana a possible win, but after a 5-4 victory, Quintana said he hoped to remain with the White Sox.

Five days later, they traded him to the Chicago Cubs and he will start in the rubber match of their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon.

Quintana (1-1, 8.56 ERA) threw six scoreless innings April 8 at Milwaukee and allowed three hits in the Cubs' 3-0 win. But in his last start April 14 against Atlanta on a miserably cold, wet afternoon, Quintana allowed seven runs, seven hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings in what became a 14-10 Cubs win when they scored nine runs in the eighth.

The temperature was 38 degrees when the game began, and Quintana, who is from Colombia, had to contend with a steady drizzle and a 24-mph wind blowing in from center field.

"He pitched a really good game in Milwaukee," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "The last game he pitched, man, it was not typical Colombian weather. Especially with guys that come from Latin America, it's tough. They didn't play that way growing up. It's all about feel.

"Quintana's been victimized by some pretty awful moments weather-wise. I think he's throwing the ball great. You got to be patient. This guy's awesome. Quintana, every team would like one of those. He's a great pro. He gets ready. He's got good stuff. He competes. Just let things warm up, and he will."

Quintana is 1-0 with a 3.65 ERA in two starts against the Rockies, who counter with German Marquez.

Marquez is 1-1 with a 4.34 ERA in four starts, three of which the Rockies have won.

On Monday at Pittsburgh, he gave up two hits and two runs in six innings in the Rockies' 6-2 victory. Marquez is 1-0, 0.82 in two starts against the Cubs.

Both were last year, the first at Coors Field on May 10 when he held Chicago to three hits in eight scoreless innings.

The Rockies rebounded Saturday night from successive thrashings -- 10-2 at Pittsburgh on Wednesday and 16-5 against the Cubs on Friday -- and beat the Cubs 5-2. It was only the third win in eight home games this season for the Rockies (12-10).

They managed five hits but four were in the fifth inning when they erupted for all their runs with two outs and knocked out Cubs starter Yu Darvish.

The rally included a one-out walk to Mike Tauchman and a two-out walk to pitcher Tyler Anderson, who was the first of six consecutive batters to reach base. After Anderson, DJ LeMahieu doubled home a run, Gerardo Parra hit a two-run single that put the Rockies ahead 3-2 and Charlie Blackmon walked before Nolan Arenado's RBI single and Trevor Story's run-scoring double.

The rally was particularly welcome for the Rockies, since they are last in the National League with a .218 average and next to last with a .293 on-base percentage and .218 average with runners in scoring position.

"Stringing together hits, stringing together at-bats, and we did it from Tauchman all the way down to our last out of that inning," Colorado manager Bud Black said. "That's what it takes, and we haven't had that a lot this year. So that was good to see, and hopefully, that's the start of something big."