Yankees' Aaron Judge smacks historic moon-shot homer

April 20 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge clobbered a historic home run in the New York Yankees' 4-3 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The slam came in the seventh inning Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York. Judge is now the fastest player in baseball history to hit 61 home runs.

The 6-foot-7, 282-pound right fielder stepped in to face Blue Jays right-handed pitcher Tyler Clippard during the at-bat. Judge worked into a full count before Clippard's sixth offering of the exchange.

Clippard fired in an 81.3-mph slider. Judge turned on the middle-of-the-plate throw and smacked the baseball to left field. The ball sailed through the night sky and appeared to never stop ascending.

.@TheJudge44 sent this baseball on a quick trip to the moon. pic.twitter.com/cHt1ZM7RmN — MLB (@MLB) April 20, 2018

It eventually landed 394-feet from home plate, according to Statcast. The ball left the ballpark at 105.8 mph.

Judge's homer gave the Yankees a 4-2 lead. He went 1-for-3, with an RBI, a run scored, a walk and a strikeout in the win. Judge has five home runs and is hitting .339 on the season.

"He wins a lot of pitches," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. "Whether he doesn't get a hit or is hitting the ball out of the ballpark or walking. It seems like every single at-bat is a grind for the pitcher. It's just because he controls the zone so well and obviously the power."

"I think he's just really in tune with what he wants to do up there and he goes up there and executes and wins a lot of pitches."

The Yankees host the Blue Jays in the second game of the four-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Yankee Stadium.