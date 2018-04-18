San Diego Padres' Luis Perdomo returns to face Los Angeles Dodgers

SAN DIEGO -- The last time Luis Perdomo threw a pitch in anger was opening the third inning at Coors Field in Denver on April 11.

The right-hander threw it behind Nolan Arenado. A brawl ensued and Perdomo was hit with a five-game suspension.

The suspension is over and San Diego Padres manager Andy Green has adjusted his rotation to give Perdomo a shot at denying the Los Angeles Dodgers a three-game sweep at Petco Park on Wednesday night.

Tyson Ross was scheduled to start for the Padres against Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda (1-1, 2.08 ERA). But with Thursday being an off day, Green elected to slide Perdomo back into the rotation and give Ross, rookie Joey Lucchesi and Clayton Richard the equivalent of two extra days off.

"Starting Perdomo Wednesday means freshness for a lot of guys," Green said. "It gives a lot of guys two more days. Looking at Tyson coming back from basically missing an entire season, this gives him the opportunity to get extra rest.

"It gives Joey Lucchesi a chance not to be overly taxed as well. It pushes everybody back a couple of days and that's a good thing."

Plus, Perdomo is thoroughly rested.

"He had a short outing then a couple extra days off," Green said. "He's going to be really fresh. He's actually been on the mound twice between these two starts. So he got some extra work in. He's not a finished product, so I think the extra work went very well. I think he's focused and ready to pitch tomorrow."

Perdomo is 1-1 this season with a 4.91 ERA in three starts. He has allowed 16 hits and seven walks with 13 strikeouts in 11 innings. But he has allowed only one run on nine hits and three walks over seven innings in his two most recent starts.

Perdomo has had little success in his career against the Dodgers. The 24-year-old is 1-4 with an 8.40 ERA in seven games (four starts) against them. He is 10-11 with a 5.51 ERA in 32 games (25 starts) at Petco Park.

Maeda went 2 2/3 innings in his most recent start against Arizona at Dodger Stadium. He allowed five runs (two earned), five hits and two walks with two strikeouts. He was credited with the defeat in an 8-7 Diamondbacks victory.

Maeda will be making his fourth appearance and third start this season Wednesday, although he has pitched only 8 2/3 innings. He has allowed 12 hits and five runs, although only two were earned. He has three walks and 14 strikeouts.

Maeda has made nine career appearances against the Padres, including eight starts. He has a 3-3 record with a 4.50 ERA. His most recent appearance against the Padres was his lone relief outing on Sept. 25, 2017, when he gave up a run on two hits in an inning.

Although he was 13-6 with a 4.22 ERA last season, Maeda struggled against the Padres. He was 1-2 with a 5.85 ERA in five appearances (four starts).

He is 1-2 with a 4.94 ERA in five career starts at Petco Park.