Mookie Betts hits three homers, tying Ted Williams' record

April 18 (UPI) -- Mookie Betts tied Ted Williams with a Boston Red Sox record three homers in a win against the Los Angeles Angels.

The All-Star right fielder went 3-for-3, with three bombs, three RBIs and two walks in the Red Sox's 10-1 win Tuesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif.

He is now hitting a league-best .389 on the season, with five home runs and 13 RBIs. Betts also leads baseball with 19 runs scored, a 1.289 OPS and a 246 OPS+.

The Red Sox went deep six times Tuesday against Angels pitchers.

"I think this is just something we can sustain," Betts told reporters. "I think we have a lot of good hitters. If one guy is off, it seems like the next three are kind of in a groove. If that's how we're going to work, I think we'll be pretty good."

Betts Bomb No. 1

It didn't take long for Betts to warm up. His first big fly came in the first at-bat of the game. The Red Sox leadoff hitter settled in against Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. The right-handed hurler worked a full count against the outfielder. Betts then took a hack at Ohtani's seventh offering, a 97.4-mph four-seam fastball.

He sent the pitch to left center field for a 411-foot home run. Betts belted the pitch out of the stadium at 104.9 mph, according to Statcast.

Betts Bomb No. 2

The Red Sox led 7-0 by the time Betts had his next at-bat. This time, he settled in against Angels reliever Luke Bard. Betts fouled off Bard's first offering. He sent his second pitch -- an 83.5-mph slider -- to left field for a 417-foot home run.

Betts Bomb No. 3

Albert Pujols put the Angels on the board in the bottom of the third frame, hitting an RBI single off of Red Sox starter David Price. Rafael Devers gave the Red Sox a 9-1 lead with a homer to center field in the top of the fourth inning.

Betts plated the Red Sox's final run in the bottom of the eighth inning. The outfielder faced Angles righty Cam Bedrosian during that at-bat. He saw just one pitch during that exchange.

Betts turned on a 92.3-mph four-seam fastball, sending the offering to left center field for a 426-foot bomb. That ball left the park at 108 mph, according to Statcast.