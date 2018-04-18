Brewers' Christian Yelich makes assisted, sliding catch vs. Reds

April 18 (UPI) -- Center fielder Christian Yelich made a sensational sliding catch in the second inning of the Milwaukee Brewers' 2-0 win against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday at Miller Park in Milwaukee.

Yelich pulled off the snag for the second out of the frame. The Reds and Brewers were scoreless when Reds third baseman Alex Blandino stepped up to the plate to face right-handed starter Zach Davies. Davies earned two called strikes to go up in the count on his adversary, before tossing a ball with his third throw.

Blandino took Davies' fourth offering -- a 74.1-mph curveball -- to shallow left field. Left fielder Hernan Perez, shortstop Orlando Arcia and Yelich all raced to the ball in pursuit of the second out of the inning. Perez looked to have the best beat on the flight. He stuck his gloved left hand out to secure the out.

Instead of catching the ball, he deflected it downward. Yelich came sliding in and snatched the out off of the turf.

Yelich -- who also caught the first out of the inning -- went 1-for-2 with two walks and a strikeout at the plate. He is hitting .393 on the season. The Brewers scored the only two runs of the game in the third inning off of Eric Thames' two-run home run.

Milwaukee won the three-game National League Central showdown 2-1. The Brewers host the Miami Marlins in a four-game series starting at 8:10 p.m. Thursday at Miller Park.