Todd Frazier posts video of toddler son hitting to opposite field with power

April 15 (UPI) -- Todd Frazier's 3-year-old son already has a sweet swing and better celebration.

That's because he's doing it like his dad, a two-time All-Star and the New York Mets' starting third baseman.

Frazier posted a video of Blake playing in a little league game Saturday in New Jersey.

In the video, the left-handed toddler sizes up his uncle Jeff, who is throwing the pitch. The offering comes in and Blake hammers it to left field for a single.

"That a boy," Frazier says. "Go baby. Good swing."

When Blake reached first base, his dad prompted him to celebrate. He twisted his hands, pretending to turn salt and pepper shakers.

"Got the big Blakester doing the #saltnpepper," Frazier wrote on Instagram. "Haahhah I was crying after he did this. #LetsGoMets. Oh and also hit an absolute scud to left. #oppypower."

Practice makes perfect for Blake. Back in August, Frazier posted a video of his son hitting in a facility in Michigan. In that video, Blake drilled a pitch over a cage for a 'home run.'

"Big Blake goes big fly on his last swing of the day," Frazier wrote on that post. "From the left side #seeyuhhhh #noshirtneeded."

Frazier, 32, went 1-for-2 with a walk Saturday in the Mets' 5-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. He is hitting .293 on the season, with two home runs and eight RBIs.