Minor league team challenges fans to eat 6-pound burger in 60 minutes

April 13 (UPI) -- The Corpus Christi Hooks are challenging fans to eat a 6-pound burger in an hour.

The Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros created the Dallas Keuchel Smoke Stack 60. Kuechel -- the Astros' ace -- has his namesake on the meat behemoth, which is made with sourdough bread, prime rib, brisket, sausage, onion rings, coleslaw, pickles, bacon and mac and cheese.

The burger has 16 ounces of prime rib on the bottom and is available at the new Champions Club on third base, which is open until midnight on most days during a homestand.

If you devour the burger, you get $60, which is the cost of the burger. If you aren't up for the challenge, the Hooks want you to know that the Smoke Stack Jr. is available for $14.50 and features the same ingredients, but weighs in at about one pound.

A Hooks spokesman said that the first person to accomplish the challenge will receive a Keuchel package, including an autographed baseball, t-shirt and a beard. They will also be recognized on the field.

The Hooks play their home games at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi.

Introducing the new Dallas Keuchel Smoke Stack 60 Food Challenge: sourdough bread, prime rib, brisket, sausage, onion rings, mac & cheese, cole slaw, pickles and lots of bacon weighing in at a total of 6.0 pounds #ReelFun pic.twitter.com/6WtGzQaUbo — Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 12, 2018

On Saturday, the team will give away Astros World Series replica rings to the first 2,000 fans in attendance. The Astros' World Series Commissioner's Trophy will be on display on Monday and Tuesday at Whataburger Field.

Whataburger Field rolled out new concessions in 2017, using Aramark, the same provider who works with the Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The new menu included a chicken and waffle cone --which is stuffed with mashed potatoes and fried chicken -- and drizzled with honey mustard.