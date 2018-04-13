Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna robs foul ball, goes deep

April 13 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna hit a home run and made a leaping catch over fans against the Cincinnati Reds.

Ozuna showed off his skills in the Cardinals' 13-4 win Thursday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

His long ball came first. Ozuna stepped up to the plate in the third inning, with the Cardinals and Reds tied at 2-2. He settled in against Reds right-handed pitcher Sal Romano. The Reds' starter got Ozuna on a called strike with his first pitch. Ozuna worked the count to 1-1 before Romano's third offering.

The 94.7-mph four-seam fastball darted toward the middle of the strike zone and Ozuna smashed it. The left fielder hit the ball 416 feet to center field. Ozuna's shot left the ball park at nearly 110 mph, according to Statcast.

St. Louis built up a 12-4 advantage before Ozuna's next brilliant play. This time, the outfielder flashed some leather.

Reds left fielder Jesse Winkler stepped into the box to face Cardinals righty Mike Mayers in the bottom of the seventh inning. Winkler worked up a full count against Mayers. The Reds outfielder hacked at Mayers's eighth offering, fouling off his third pitch of the at-bat. The foul ball coasted toward the stands down the left field line.

Ozuna tracked the flight before timing his jump. He left the ground and dove up into the stands, out-jumping fans and snaring the ball with the webbing of his glove for the third out of the inning.

The two-time All-Star and 2017 Gold Glove Award winner went 1-for-6 on the day, with an RBI and a strikeout. He left 11 men on base.

Ozuna's teammate, Tommy Phan, also made a sensational snare in the victory. He robbed Jose Peraza with a diving catch in center field to end the game.