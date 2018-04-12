Home / Sports News / MLB

Cubs look to hand Pirates first series loss

By Tom Musick, The Sports Xchange  |  April 12, 2018 at 12:16 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Chicago Cubs will go for a series win over the Pittsburgh Pirates when the two teams meet in Thursday's finale at Wrigley Field.

Chicago (6-5) avenged a home-opening loss with a 13-5 victory over the Pirates on Wednesday night. The Cubs racked up 16 hits, which included a pair of home runs by Javier Baez.

Baez now has four home runs in his last eight at-bats. He does not want to publicly declare a goal for home runs this season, but he would not mind maintaining a hot bat in the series finale.

"I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing," Baez said to WGN-TV after the game. "I'm trying to forget about the launch angle and all this stuff that messes with my mind. When I get in the box, I'm just going to (focus on) me and the pitcher and forget about everything else."

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh (8-3) is looking to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this year. The Pirates have outscored opponents 71-57 on the season and boast a 4-1 record away from home.

Pirates right-hander Trevor Williams (2-0, 1.59 ERA) is scheduled to make his third start in the finale. Williams turned in a no-hit performance for six innings in his season debut against the Detroit Tigers, and he allowed 10 hits but just two runs in 5 1/3 innings in his second outing against the Cincinnati Reds.

In five career games (three starts) against the Cubs, Williams has not been at his best. He is 1-2 with a 4.82 ERA in 18 2/3 innings. During that span, he has walked 10 and struck out 13.

For the Cubs, right-hander Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 4.09 ERA) also will make his third start. The third-place finisher in the 2016 National League Cy Young Award voting is 38-22 in his career but remains in search of his first victory of the season.

In 10 career starts against Pittsburgh, Hendricks is 4-2 with a 3.23 ERA. He has struck out 49 and walked nine in 55 2/3 innings. Last year, he went 1-1 in three starts against the Pirates, allowing five runs in 17 2/3 innings for a 2.55 ERA.

Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco seems to have Hendricks' number. He is hitting .409 (9-for-22) during his career with one home run and two RBIs against the methodical hurler from the Ivy League.

Pittsburgh hitters Francisco Cervelli (1-for-13) and Josh Bell (1-for-11) have not enjoyed the same type of success against Hendricks. However, Josh Harrison is hitting .389 (7-for-18) with a solo homer.

As for the Cubs, third baseman Kris Bryant is 2-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and four walks in his career against Williams, an Arizona State product. Catcher Willson Contreras is 1-for-2 with a pair of RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber (1-for-7) and Jason Heyward (1-for-6) have not fared as well against Williams during their careers. Baez is 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk, and his hot bat could keep him in the lineup.

Hard-fought series are nothing new to these division rivals. Last year, the Cubs edged the Pirates for a 10-9 season-series win.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Rockies, Padres deliver first bench-clearing fight of 2018 season Rockies, Padres deliver first bench-clearing fight of 2018 season
Heat's Ellington ignites from downtown in season finale win vs. Raptors Heat's Ellington ignites from downtown in season finale win vs. Raptors
Bartolo Colon makes double play with darting deflection Bartolo Colon makes double play with darting deflection
Atlanta Hawks change Twitter to Minnesota Timberwolves fan account Atlanta Hawks change Twitter to Minnesota Timberwolves fan account
Aaron Judge slams 444-foot homer off Chris Sale Aaron Judge slams 444-foot homer off Chris Sale