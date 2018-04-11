Nationals' Bryce Harper caught sculpting hair by brother

April 11 (UPI) -- We now know the secret to Bryce Harper's infamous hair: multiple blow dryers.

Bryan Harper -- the brother of the Washington Nationals star -- posted a video Wednesday on Twitter, showing off Harper's hair secret.

The footage showed Major League Baseball's home run leader standing in a bathroom in front of a mirror. He was holding a blow dryer in each hand, with each device aimed at the side of his head.

Harper turned around when he heard his brother laughing and yelled: "dude!"

The Nationals' star outfielder has always been proud of his fierce flow. Harper frequently removes his hat and helmet to flip his locks through the air. He even did so during the 2017 MLB All-Star Game in Miami after making a diving catch.

Harper changed up the cut in September when he decided to put in some cornrows. He is starting this season tight on the sides, with a party on top.

Bryan, 28, plays in the Nationals organization for the Double-A Harrisburg Senators. The left-handed pitcher has allowed one hit and surrendered a walk, while striking out one batter in three innings and two appearances this season for the Senators.

There can never be too many Bryce Harper hair flip GIFs: https://t.co/uLetIG4dWZ pic.twitter.com/iEV2yb34N5 — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 8, 2017

His younger brother leads all MLB players with six home runs, 16 walks, an .879 slugging percentage, 1.408 OPS and 287 OPS+. The 2015 National League MVP leads the National League with 12 runs scored, a .529 on-base percentage and 29 total bases.