Bartolo Colon makes double play with darting deflection

April 11 (UPI) -- Texas Rangers pitcher Bartolo Colon started a crazy double play against the Los Angeles Angles by deflecting the ball with his glove.

Colon sparked the duo of outs in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday in the Angels' 11-1 win at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

Angels slugger Albert Pujols was hitting from the No. 4 spot with one out in the frame. Colon got Pujols looking on an 80-mph changeup for a called strike on his first offering. He then tossed in an 88-mph two-seam fastball. Pujols cracked the pitch right back at the 44-year-old pitcher.

Colon managed to both cover up and throw his gloved left hand up in the air at the same time. He knocked the ball skyward with the glove, sending it up toward Rangers second baseman Jurickson Profar.

Profar easily caught the deflection and tossed the ball to first baseman Joey Gallo, doubling up Ryan Schimpf at first base for the final out of the inning.

Pujols walked up to Colon after the play and the two exchanged pleasantries.

"That was awesome," Profar told MLB.com. "That ball was hit too hard. [Bartolo's] quick."

Colon allowed two hits and one run, while tossing two strikeouts in three innings of work.

Two legends showing mutual respect. pic.twitter.com/mYA5x1cO4N — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) April 11, 2018

Pujols went 2-for-5, with an RBI, a run scored and a strikeout.