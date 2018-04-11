Aaron Judge slams 444-foot homer off Chris Sale

April 11 (UPI) -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge smacked a 444-foot homer for his team's only run in a 14-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

He took Red Sox ace Chris Sale yard in the top of the fifth inning Tuesday at Fenway Park in Boston. Judge -- who now has three home runs on the season -- stepped up to the plate with two outs away in the frame. He watched a 94-mph offering go by for a ball with Sale's first offering.

Sale then fired in a 92.9-mph four-seam fastball. The 6-foot-7, 282-pound right fielder walloped the pitch to center field, sending it out of the ballpark and halfway up the stands at 116.3 mph, according to Statcast. The long ball had a launch angle of 22 degrees.

Judge was 3-for-4 at the plate Tuesday. He is hitting .333 on the season. Sale earned his first victory of the season against the Yankees, allowing eight hits and one run, while tossing eight strikeouts in six innings. The Red Sox pitcher sat Judge down in his previous 12 matchups against the slugger, including 10 strikeouts.

"Getting that first one out of the way was nice," Judge told reporters. "It's just about sticking to your plan. You've got to be aggressive with a guy like that. He's got good stuff and he knows it. He's going to use all of his pitches, use them in different counts. You've just got to be ready to hit at all times."

Judge is on an eight-game hitting streak. He has a .400 batting average, three home runs and eight RBI during that stretch.

The Yankees battle the Red Sox again at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Aaron Judge was a bright spot for the Yankees Tuesday night, going 3-for-4 with a 444-foot home run off Chris Sale. pic.twitter.com/PPFjPRDKWg — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 11, 2018

Judge also had three home runs through the first 11 games last season, before finishing the season with 52 home runs, which led all American League hitters.