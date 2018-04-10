Sister Jean wings first pitch at Chicago Cubs game

April 10 (UPI) -- Loyola-Chicago diehard Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt threw out the first pitch Tuesday at the Chicago Cubs' home opener at Wrigley Field.

And she threw some heat.

Sister Jean -- a team chaplain for the Ramblers' men's basketball team who became a viral sensation during the men's basketball tournament -- was wheeled out a few feet from home plate for the offering.

The 98-year-old was with several members of the team on hand to watch the pregame festivities before the Cubs faced the Pittsburgh Pirates in a National League Central showdown. Ramblers coach Porter Moser and guard Ben Richardson also threw out first pitches, while other members of the team were set to lead the crowd in the Cubs' seventh inning performance of Take Me Out to the Ballgame.

Sister Jean held a baseball up in her right hand and had a custom Cubs jersey on her lap for the pitch. She saluted the crowd before tossing the baseball, which took a few bounces before getting into the box.

The Loyola campus is about four miles from Wrigley Field.

The 16th-seeded Ramblers ended their improbable tournament run by losing to Michigan in the Final Four on March 31 in San Antonio. Sister Jean was in attendence for every game during the unforgettable March Madness run.

Pittsburgh led Chicago 8-3 after seven innings in Tuesday's game.

The Chicago Bulls honored the Ramblers at their game on Saturday against the Brookly Nets.