David Ortiz surprises Aly Raisman with 'Girl Power' shirt

April 5 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz flashed a "Girl Power" shirt when he met Aly Raisman Thursday at Fenway Park.

"Big Papi" stood on the mound as Raisman was walking out for pregame festivities. When Raisman reached Oritz, he ripped off his jersey to reveal the black shirt, which included a graphic of the words in white font.

Ortiz tossed his jersey to the ground and gave Raisman a hug.

The duo then held a microphone together before shouting "Play Ball" in unison. Ortiz and Raisman took a selfie together before "Big Papi" told the crowd that Boston is "her city, too." The quote was a reference to his infamous speech after the Boston Marathon bombing when he emphatically told Fenway Park that Boston is his "[expletive] city."

This message brought to you by @davidortiz: pic.twitter.com/6ShnqnBzYs — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 5, 2018

Raisman has been a champion for empowerment and openly critical of USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic Committee for its handling of the Larry Nassar scandal. The former team doctor was sentenced to 40 to 175 yards in prison on Jan. 24 on seven counts of criminal sexual conduct. He was sentenced again for a minimum of 40 years on Feb. 5 in relation to sexual abuse that occurred at Twistars gym, where he was previously worked.

At least 265 people have said they were abused by Nassar.

The Red Sox also hosted New England Winter Olympians and Paralympians for honorary first pitches. Ruth Pointer sang the national anthem.

Boston (6-1) beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2, getting a walk-off RBI single from Hanley Ramirez in the bottom of the 12th inning.

Ortiz, 42, has two daughters and a son. His youngest daughter is named Alexandra.