Kate Upton shows off Justin Verlander's World Series ring, giant wedding diamond

April 4 (UPI) -- Supermodel Kate Upton showed off some expensive jewelry recently, sporting the Houston Astros' World Series ring and her wedding ring on the same hand.

Upton -- who married Astros pitcher Justin Verlander in November -- posted an Instagram story Tuesday. She first posed with the rings and the camera turned to selfie mode. She wrote "Bling bling!!" and filtered a video for sparkles in her eyes and on the rings. Verlander hovered behind her, prompting her to call him a "creeper."

Her next video included close-up footage of the treasures.

"Woah," Upton wrote, while tagging Verlander and using the hashtag #earnhistory.

56 years in the making.



Introducing the #Astros World Champions ring! pic.twitter.com/lI4cO87AG8 — Houston Astros (@astros) April 3, 2018

Verlander received the ring on Tuesday before the Astros beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-6 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Astros owner Jim Crane will disperse 1,332 championship rings to players, coaches and team employees, following the franchise's Nov. 1 Game 7 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Honestly, it's the most gorgeous ring I've ever seen," Verlander told reporters Tuesday.

The rings feature the players' names, the Houston skyline and the words "Houston Strong." Each ring includes 10.40 total genuine carat weight, 214 round diamonds, 14 karat white and yellow gold, 11 baguette diamonds, nine genuine orange sapphires, 16 genuine blue sapphires and other features.

Verlander also attended the Astros' World Series celebration on March 12 at the White House with President Donald Trump.

The former Cy Young Award winner and American League MVP allowed nine runs in five postseason starts for the Astros after joining the team in August in a trade from the Detroit Tigers.

Verlander is making $28 million this season with the Astros. He allowed six hits and three earned runs, while tossing nine strikeouts in Tuesdays victory, but did not register a win.