Rays' Carlos Gomez robs go-ahead homer from Yankees' Tyler Wade

April 3 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Carlos Gomez came up with a home run robbery against the New York Yankees Tuesday at Yankee Stadium

Gomez vandalized a deep shot from Yankees second baseman Tyler Wade in the sixth inning of the contest.

Wade was facing Rays righty Austin Pruitt with two outs in the frame. The at-bat lasted just one pitch, as Wade turned on a 93.4-mph fastball and sent it high and deep to right field.

Gomez ran to the wall and waited for the ball to fall. He slowly drifted into the padding before timing his jump. He threw his left arm up in the air and gloved the ball, keeping it from going over the wall and into the stands.

The Yankees and Rays were tied at 4-4 through six innings. New York added seven runs in the final two innings to take control of the contest and win 11-4.

The Rays' right fielder went 0-for-3 at the plate and is now hitting .111 on the season. Wade went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored, a walk and a strikeout.

Didi Gregorius went 4-for-4 with two home runs and eight RBI in the victory.

"He's one of those guys that you like that he's on your side," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Gregorius after the game.

The Yankees and Rays face off again at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in the final game of the series.