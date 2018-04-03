MLB legend Keith Hernandez returns to Twitter

April 3 (UPI) -- Former St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets star Keith Hernandez has returned to Twitter after nearly a two-year absence.

The 64-year-old first baseman-turned-SNY broadcaster composed his first tweet since October of 2015 on March 30, saying goodbye to former Mets teammate Rusty Staub, who died on March 29. He tweeted 11 times on Monday.

Hernandez's latest tweeting spree involved showing off some of his signature merchandise and talking about the Mets. He also said he no longer goes by the nickname "Mex."

He came back for more tweets on Tuesday morning.

GM everybody. Off to gym soon, lunch after, nap, then off to the park by 2:30. Have a good day. I feel Rosario will be fine at the plate. just leave him alone and let him learn the strike zone as he gets more experienced Pat Roessler has my full and complete confidence. — keith Hernandez (@kher8286) April 3, 2018

"GM everybody," Hernandez wrote. "Off to gym soon, lunch after, nap, then off to the park by 2:30. Have a good day. I feel Rosario will be fine at the plate. Just leave him alone and let him learn the strike zone as he gets more experienced. Pat Roessler has my full and complete confidence."

Hernandez filmed a video for MLB.com to confirm his Twitter identity for doubters. He said he is in the process of getting verified by the social media platform.

The 17-year Major League Baseball veteran hit .296 and went to the All-Star Game five times during his decorated tenure. He joined the Cardinals in 1974 and played in St. Louis until being traded to the Mets in 1983. Hernandez played his final season in 1990 for the Cleveland Indians.

"For all of you doubters out there..."



Yes, @kher8286 is the real Keith Hernandez. Follow him! pic.twitter.com/KSP1utVzwC — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 3, 2018

The 1979 National League MVP and batting champion won the World Series twice and was an 11-time Gold Glove winner.