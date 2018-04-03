Bryce Harper is on a home-run-hitting tear

April 3 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper hit his third home run in two days in an 8-1 win against the Atlanta Braves.

Harper's latest bomb was a 425-foot shot off of Sean Newcomb in the second inning Monday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.

The 2015 National League MVP is now hitting .417 on the season and leads the league with 7 RBI in 20 plate appearances. His last three hits were home runs.

He went 1-for-2 on Monday with 3 RBI and four walks.

Homer No. 3

Harper settled in against Newcomb with the Nationals already leading 2-0. He only needed to see one pitch from the left-handed starting pitcher. Newcomb threw in a 94.3-mph four-seam fastball. The offering went right to the middle of the plate and Harper got all of it. He sent the shot deep to right center, getting it out the ball park at 108.3 mph, according to Statcast.

Homer No. 2

1. Bryce Harper's up...



2. Someone yells "OVERRATED."



3. Bryce launches his SECOND HR of the game. pic.twitter.com/BTttlni4M2 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 1, 2018

Harper hit his second home run of the season Sunday in the Nationals' 6-5 win against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. That ninth-inning shot sealed a win for the Nationals. The five-time All-Star settled in to face Reds right-handed reliever Raisel Iglesias, whose team trailed 5-3. Harper came up empty on two swings against the Reds reliever and worked the count to 3-2. He sent Iglesias' sixth offering -- a 95.5-mph sinker -- to center field for a 425-foot blast. That homer left the yard at 109.4 mph, according to Statcast.

The long ball had some extra significance for the haters. A man screamed "overrated" at Harper right before he laid the lumber on the Iglesias offering.

Homer No. 1

Here's a video of Bryce Harper's first HR of the year.



(We'd also like to take this moment to remind you to turn your 🔊 on.) pic.twitter.com/wiRlxdVEjU — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 1, 2018

Harper's first home run of the season came earlier in Sunday's win in Cincinnati. He worked a 3-1 count against Reds right-handed starter Sal Romano in the top of the sixth inning. Romano tossed in a 92.5-mph four-seam fastball with his fifth pitch. Harper hacked the baseball to right field, halfway up the bleachers.