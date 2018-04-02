Red Sox sink Marlins after quality start from Johnson

April 2 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox used scored six unanswered runs to beat the Miami Marlins 7-3 Monday at Marlins Park in Miami.

Miami (2-3) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Brian Anderson's first career home run. Anderson tagged Red Sox lefty Brian Johnson for a 384-foot solo shot to right field. Neither squad put a run on the board in the third inning.

Then the Red Sox got to Marlins starter Trevor Richards. Eduardo Nunez ripped an RBI double in the fourth frame, followed by another double from Christian Vazquez, who brought in two runs on his hit to left field.

Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run homer in the fifth and Mookie Betts sent a solo shot into the stands in the seventh inning, giving the Red Sox a 6-1 lead.

Miami answered back when Cameron Maybin brought in Starlin Castro on an RBI single in the eighth inning. But the Red Sox scored once more in the final frame. Rafael Devers brought in Boston's final run of the night on an RBI double.

Castro brought in a run on a ground out in the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Marlins couldn't rally to tie the score and ended up with another loss.

Boston has won four consecutive games and Red Sox starting pitchers have surrendered just three earned runs on the season.