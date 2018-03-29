Giancarlo Stanton hits rocket home run in first at-bat with Yankees

March 29 (UPI) -- When moving from place to place in the world of professional sports -- whether that's being traded or signed -- there is sometimes an adjustment period.

That theory may not apply to Giancarlo Stanton, the new right fielder for the New York Yankees.

The Yankees opened up the 2018 season against the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

The former Miami Marlins slugger stepped in as the third batter of the game in the top of the first inning. He took a 91 mph two-seam fastball for a strike on the first offering he received from Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ. He laced the next pitch to the opposite-field for a two-run home run to right field, giving the Yankees an early edge.

It was Stanton's first plate appearance as a member of the Yankees after becoming just the second player in MLB history to be traded after a 50-homer season (Greg Vaughn).

Stanton also doubled in the fifth inning to score Aaron Judge and give the Yankees a 3-0 lead. The Yankees led the Blue Jays 5-0 through seven innings.

The first of many. pic.twitter.com/VW59kMhJtp — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 29, 2018

The Marlins traded Stanton to New York on Dec. 11. The Yankees acquired the 2017 National League MVP and cash considerations, while sending infielder Starlin Castro and minor league players Jorge Guzmán and José Devers to Miami.

Stanton played in 986 games and had a .268 batting average with 267 home runs and 672 RBI in eight seasons with the Marlins.