Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rips walk-off homer for Blue Jays

March 27 (UPI) -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. used the last at-bat of Toronto Blue Jays spring training to swat a walk-off homer Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals at Olympic Stadium in Montreal.

The 19-year-old son of Hall of Fame slugger Vladimir Guerrero, Sr. hit the long ball in the bottom of the ninth inning with the game scoreless. He faced a 1-0 count with two outs in the inning before settling in for the second offering from Cardinals righty Jack Flaherty.

Guerrero belted the next pitch over the fence in left center for the win.

And the swing looked awfully familiar.

The young third baseman is the Blue Jays' top prospect. Guerrero and fellow top prospect Bo Bichette will begin the season with Toronto's Double-A squad, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Guerrero hit .323 with 13 home runs and 76 RBI last season in Single-A and Advanced-A ball.

Guerrero went 1-for-2 in Tuesday's victory. He went 7-for-13 with a home run and two RBI, while claiming a 1.182 OPS this spring for the Blue Jays. The stud prospect wears No. 27, like his dad, who hit 449 home runs during his decorated 16-year MLB tenure.

Toronto kicks off the season at 3:37 p.m. on Thursday against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. The Cardinals begin the season at 1:10 p.m. Thursday with a matchup against the New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens.

"Priceless," the proud dad tweeted on a video after seeing his son go yard.

Guerrero Sr. is getting inducted into Cooperstown on Sunday, July 29 at the Clark Sports Center.