Russell Martin makes great catch, gets smacked in face by pole

March 20 (UPI) -- Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin -- and his man bun -- were hit with a pole Tuesday at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.

The collision went down in the bottom of the second inning in the Blue Jays' 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Blue Jays righty Marco Estrada was pitching against Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera during the sequence. Herrera faced a full count, before a 78 mph offering from Estrada. He fouled the pitch back and Martin gave chase.

The Blue Jays catcher was able to put his left arm over a net in front of the Phillies' dugout in order to catch the first out of the inning, but he fell to the ground while doing so. Phillies players helped Martin get back to his feet, but the catcher got stuck in the net and fell down again. This time, a pole from the netting slammed into Martin's head.

Martin smiled and resumed playing in the game. A member of the Phillies staff wheeled the net off of the field. The Blue Jays catcher went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in the loss.

The four-time All-Star is hitting .172 this spring with three home runs and six RBI.