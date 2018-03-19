Milwaukee Brewers recreate 'Sandlot' scene

March 19 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Brewers posted a video of its players re-enacting a scene from The Sandlot.

Milwaukee published the footage to its social media accounts on Sunday night.

"There's heroes and there's legends," the Brewers wrote as a caption on the video. "Heroes get remembered but legends never die."

Christian Yelich played Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez, Brett Phillips was Scotty Smalls, Stephen Vogt was Hamilton "Ham" Porter, Eric Sogard played Michael "Squints" Palledorous, Hernan Perez was Allan "Yeah-Yeah" McLennan, Jeremy Jeffress was Kenny DeNunez, Josh Vader was Bertram Grover Weeks, Chase Anderson was Tommy "Repeat" Timmons and Jett Bandy was Timmy Timmons.

"Ham" began the scene by pumping himself up and comparing himself to Babe Ruth before pointing his bat over the fence to signal a home run.

He belted a long ball over the left-field fence before "Smalls" told the squad he would retrieve the baseball. The boys all yelled at "Smalls" not to climb the wall, due to a ferocious beast being on the other side.

The dog on the other side of the wall was a bit less intimidating than the one in the 1993 film.

Still, the boys pulled "Smalls" off the wall. They decided against getting the ball back, despite it being signed by Babe Ruth.

This isn't the first time a Major League Baseball team has tried acting out the classic baseball flick. The New York Yankees also pretended to be the characters in 2015. They interrogated "Smalls" for stealing the Ruth-autographed baseball from his stepdad, after it was lost over the fence. Brett Gardner played "Smalls" in that short film.