Aaron Judge thinks he's 'one and done' with Home Run Derby

March 8 (UPI) -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge thinks he will no longer compete in the Home Run Derby.

Judge -- who won the 2017 version of the All-Star Game event -- told reporters Thursday that he is finished with the mid-summer slugfest.

"One and done, Home Run Derby champion," Judge told reporters. "It was a cool experience. I enjoyed it all, but I don't think I really need to go out there and do it again."

Judge, 25, led the American League with 52 home runs in 2017, winning Rookie of the Year honors and making his first All-Star team. He also led the league with 128 runs scored and 127 walks. He led Major League Baseball with 208 strikeouts and tallied 114 RBI for the Bronx Bombers.

"The Judge" also spoke about how he wouldn't compete in the next derby while making an appearance Wednesday on the Players' Tribune's R2C2 podcast with CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco.

"Yeah I think I'm one and done with the derby," Judge said.

Judge is 1-for-7 this spring with four strikeouts.