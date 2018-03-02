Max Scherzer strikes out Tim Tebow in less than 40 seconds

March 2 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer struck out Tim Tebow in spring training on three pitches for the second consecutive year.

The Nationals ace did so Friday in a 2-1 win against the New York Mets at First Date Field in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner went slider, fastball, slider to retire the former Heisman Trophy winner in less than 40 seconds. Tebow started the game as the Mets' designated hitter.

"He's nasty, in a good way. He's really, really good," Tebow told the New York Daily News. "He's first pitch was a backdoor slider, a really good pitch. The second pitch was a fastball. I felt like I could put a good swing on it, but he's got so much movement and it stays true. Then he throws another backdoor cutter 0-2."

"He's got a lot of really good pitches. It's awesome to see one of the best in the league."

Tebow is hitting .143 through three games, going 1-for-7 at the plate so far. He sat out several games due to a sprained ankle.

His only hit this spring came in the fourth inning Friday when he laced a single to left center against Erick Fedde.

"I've been really comfortable," Tebow told MLB.com. "I think I'm getting more comfortable every at-bat."

Tebow also struck out last season against Scherzer at spring training, going down in less than 30 seconds.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has said Tebow will get big-league at-bats at some point. A Mets source told the Daily News that Tebow's opportunity could come as early as September.