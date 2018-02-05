New York Mets ink 3B Todd Frazier to 2-year deal

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Third baseman Todd Frazier has agreed to a two-year contract with the New York Mets, according to multiple sources.

The Athletic was the first to report the free agency signing. The deal is worth $17 million, according to reports. Frazier's pact is pending a physical.

Frazier signed a one-year, $12 million pact with the Chicago White Sox last season, before being traded to the New York Yankees. The two-time All-Star hit .222 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI in 66 games for the Yankees. He hit .207 with 16 home runs and 44 RBI in 81 games for the White Sox.

Frazier is a career .245 hitter with 175 career long balls. He played the first five seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Reds, before being traded to the White Sox before the 2016 campaign.

The Frazier signing hampers David Wright's latest comeback attempt. The oft-injured 35-year-old is signed through 2020. He has played just 75 games in the last two seasons combined.

Frazier was born in Point Pleasant, N.J. and went to Toms River South High School.

The move likely means an opening day infield for the Mets consisting of Adrian Gonzalez, Asdrubal Cabrera, Amed Rosario and Frazier.