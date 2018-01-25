New York Mets bringing back SS Jose Reyes

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The New York Mets are in agreement with Jose Reyes on a one-year contract, according to sources.

The Athletic first reported the deal. Reyes is returning to fill a utility role, according to the report. Reyes agreed on a one-year contract worth around $3 million, according to the New York Post.

Reyes' deal is pending a physical. The 34-year-old infielder had 15 home runs and 58 RBI in 145 games last season for the Mets. Reyes is entering his 16th season in Major League Baseball.

The four-time All-Star and 2011 batting champion hit .246 last season. The Mets signed Reyes to a minor league contract in June after he was released by the Colorado Rockies. Reyes was suspended for 51 games in 2016 for violating the league's joint domestic violence policy.

In September, Reyes told the Record that he was willing to take a discount to return to the Mets.

"I already made my money," Reyes told the Record. "At this point, for me, I don't think it's about that. It's where I'm going to be comfortable and stuff. This is home, this is where I live, this is where my family is at. I already made my money. I feel like this team has a good opportunity next year, if everybody stays healthy, to win. I want to come back."

Reyes posted a workout video on Thursday with an inspirational message.

"It takes courage to decide to be the best you can be and even after you make this courageous decision it takes effort, on top of effort, on top of effort," he wrote on his Instagram account. "Are you really up for the challenge? If you are going to prove it, not to the world but to the man in the mirror. One step forward is one step closer to the goal."