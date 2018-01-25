Christian Yelich: Marlins trade OF for Brewers' top prospects

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins have traded outfielder Christian Yelich to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Yelich's trade was first reported by The Athletic. Miami and Milwaukee confirmed the transaction Thursday night.

Yelich, 26, is a career .290 hitter with 59 home runs in five seasons. He was a first round pick by the Marlins in the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft. Yelich owns a Gold Glove Award and a Silver Slugger Award.

The outfielder is due $7 million next season and is signed through 2021, with a $15 million team option in 2022.

Miami is getting outfielders Lewis Brison and Monte Harrison, infielder Isan Diaz and right-handed pitcher Jordan Yamamoto in the exchange.

Brinson is the only player with Major League Baseball experience. The centerfielder from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. hit .106 with two home runs and three RBI in 21 games last season for the Brewers. He was the No. 29 overall pick in the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Coral Springs High School.

#Marlins welcome four new players from Milwaukee, including two of their top six prospects, OF Lewis Brinson, INF Isan Díaz, OF Monte Harrison and RHP Jordan Yamamoto in exchange for Christian Yelich. pic.twitter.com/4yb8yXpsxO — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) January 25, 2018

Brinson was the Brewers' top prospect, while Diaz and Harrison ranked No. 6 and No. 14, respectively. Yelich hit .282 last season with 18 home runs and 81 RBI in 156 games for the Marlins.

MLB.com previously reported that at least 15 teams reached out to the Marlins regarding Yelich.

The Marlins have now traded away Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon, in addition to Yelich.