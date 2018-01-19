Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton makes another crazy workout video

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton doesn't post workout videos often, but he has been doing so more recently on his Instagram account this offseason.

Stanton made another fitness post on Thursday. The post showed the 2017 National League MVP holding two dumbbells while pushing a cart up a hill with his back. Two men stood on the back of the cart.

"Work until you've reached your limit," Stanton wrote for the caption on the social media post. "Then override that & set a higher one."

He tagged an owner of a gym in Santa Barbara, Calif., former teammate A.J. Ramos and trainer Ben Bruno.

Bruno also posted a video from the workouts.

"Did a brutal workout with @giancarlo818 and @theajramos where @platinumfitsb put us through the paces," Bruno wrote on an Instagram post. "I'll be the first admit that I don't always push myself that hard when I train alone, but training with these guys is a blast and I always go harder and learn something about myself in the process."

"Here I pushed 600 pounds up the hill. I've never gone over 400 pounds, and I always thought that was my limit because it felt hard. Clearly it wasn't. It's easy to get complacent in training and in life, but sometimes you have to step outside your comfort zone and challenge your limits to find what your limits really are. It also helps to have good people around you who push you to do more. I kept my shirt on out of respect for Giancarlo and A.J. because I don't want them getting jealous of my chest hair."

Stanton and Ramos performed the session shirtless.

The Yankees' biggest free agent acquisition also posted a video on Jan. 6 while performing an intense pull-down workout.

"Is it too late to qualify for the Winter Olympics?" Stanton asked.

Stanton is listed at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, but appears to be extremely lean in the videos.

He officially joined the Yankees in December after being traded from the Miami Marlins. Stanton hit .268 with 267 home runs in eight seasons with the Marlins. He is a four-time All-Star. Stanton is also due to make $25 million this season, $10.5 million more than he made in 2017.