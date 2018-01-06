Rafael Palmeiro: Slugger says MLB comeback is real, shows off swing

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Texas Rangers legend Rafael Palmerio says he's making a comeback. He even posted a video showing off his sweet swing.

Palmeiro, 53, told The Athletic in December that he was plotting a return to Major League Baseball. The 20-year MLB veteran spent half of his career with the Rangers. He also spent three seasons with the Chicago Cubs and seven seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, before retiring after the 2005 season.

Palmeiro was a four-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner. His 569 home runs rank No. 13 on the all-time list.

"There's no doubt in my mind I can do it," Palmeiro told The Athletic in December. "I've taken care of myself really well. I've been working out for years. Everything feels better than when I played."

Palmeiro was suspended in 2005 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

"Good to be back in the cage again. The comeback is real," Palmeiro tweeted Friday for the caption on a video.

Palmeiro took several pitches from a pitching machine in the video. He laced the offerings to the right side, using his smooth right-handed swing.

Palmeiro's son Preston Palmeiro plays in the Orioles organization.

Julio Franco is the oldest position player to ever appear regularly in the MLB when he played for the Atlanta Braves at age 49.