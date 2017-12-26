Home / Sports News / MLB

Reports: Minnesota Twins agree to one-year deal with Zach Duke

By The Sports Xchange  |  Dec. 26, 2017 at 4:10 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Minnesota Twins reportedly have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran left-handed reliever Zach Duke.

Duke, 34, went 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 27 appearances for the St. Louis Cardinals last season after returning midway through the campaign from Tommy John surgery.

The former 2009 All-Star with the Pittsburgh Pirates will be playing for his eighth different team -- and his seventh in the past eight seasons.

He is 61-85 with a 4.54 ERA in 468 appearances (169 starts) with the Pirates (2005-10), Arizona Diamondbacks (2011), Washington Nationals (2012-13), Cincinnati Reds (2013), Milwaukee Brewers (2014), Chicago White Sox (2015-16) and St. Louis Cardinals (2016-17).

After making 159 starts and one relief appearances for the Pirates, Duke has settled in as a reliever with his last start coming in 2013.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott throws Dez Bryant under the bus for interception Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott throws Dez Bryant under the bus for interception
Philadelphia Eagles clinch home field with win over Oakland Raiders Philadelphia Eagles clinch home field with win over Oakland Raiders
Yuzuru Hanyu to lead Japan Olympic team in figure skating Yuzuru Hanyu to lead Japan Olympic team in figure skating
John Wall misses dunk and Kyrie Irving supplies trash talk John Wall misses dunk and Kyrie Irving supplies trash talk
DeAndre Hopkins: Houston Texans WR makes unreal touchdown catch DeAndre Hopkins: Houston Texans WR makes unreal touchdown catch
Loading...