Reports: Minnesota Twins agree to one-year deal with Zach Duke

The Minnesota Twins reportedly have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran left-handed reliever Zach Duke.

Duke, 34, went 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 27 appearances for the St. Louis Cardinals last season after returning midway through the campaign from Tommy John surgery.

The former 2009 All-Star with the Pittsburgh Pirates will be playing for his eighth different team -- and his seventh in the past eight seasons.

He is 61-85 with a 4.54 ERA in 468 appearances (169 starts) with the Pirates (2005-10), Arizona Diamondbacks (2011), Washington Nationals (2012-13), Cincinnati Reds (2013), Milwaukee Brewers (2014), Chicago White Sox (2015-16) and St. Louis Cardinals (2016-17).

After making 159 starts and one relief appearances for the Pirates, Duke has settled in as a reliever with his last start coming in 2013.