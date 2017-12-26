Home / Sports News / MLB

CC Sabathia officially back with New York Yankees on one-year contract

Dec. 26, 2017
The New York Yankees officially re-signed left-hander CC Sabathia to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but multiple reports had the deal listed for $10 million.

Sabathia is coming off a roller-coaster season in which he suffered what might have been a career-ending knee injury in August. But the 37-year-old left-handed free agent bounced back to anchor a rotation that carried the Yankees to the seventh game of the American League Championship Series.

New York lost that game to the eventual world champion Houston Astros, but Sabathia proved his worth. He also had been courted by the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays.

Sabathia finished last season with a 14-5 record and a 3.69 ERA in 27 starts. He owns a 120-73 mark with a 3.75 ERA in 255 starts over nine seasons with the Yankees.

The Yankees' starting rotation includes Sabathia, Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, Sonny Gray and Jordan Montgomery.

