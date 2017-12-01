Alex Rodriguez: Jennifer Lopez lobbies for boyfriend as next New York Yankees manager

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez is supporting her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez to become the next New York Yankees manager.

The 48-year-old singer, actress, dancer and designer took to social media Thursday to voice her opinion about the matter.

"It couldn't be clearer...#arodforyankeesmanager @arod @yankees @mlb. Check out this article...," Lopez wrote on her accounts.

Lopez included a link to an article saying Rodriguez is the best and only choice for the job. The Instagram photo had nearly 200,000 likes as of 10 a.m. Friday. Lopez also tweeted the link, which has more than 3,000 interactions on that social media platform.

The Yankees fired skipper Joe Girardi in October. Girardi, 53, posted a 910-710 record as Yankees manager, including a World Series title in 2009. He joined the club as manager in 2008. Girardi managed the Florida Marlins in 2006 to a 78-84 record before he was also fired by that front office.

On Friday, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he "has settled on" a candidate for the job and will make his recommendation to ownership from a pool of six men who have already interviewed for the position, according to Newsday.

Those candidates include Aaron Boone, Carlos Beltran, Hensley Meulens, Rob Thomas, Eric Wedge and Chris Woodward.

Cashman told reporters there will not be a second round of interviews, according to the New York Post. He also said that Alex Rodriguez was not a candidate for the job, according to the Post and New York Daily News.

Rodriguez, 42, retired from baseball in 2016 and has recently taken a role as an analyst. The 3-time MVP, 14-time All-Star and 2009 World Series champ made more than $400 million in salary during his 22-year career.