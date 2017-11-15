NL Cy Young: Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer repeats as winner

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer earned his third Cy Young Award by beating out teammate Stephen Strasburg and Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw in the voting announced on Wednesday.

Scherzer, who won the American League Cy Young Award in 2013 with the Detroit Tigers, picked up his second National League honor in a row. The 33-year-old went 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA and led the NL with 268 strikeouts in 200 2/3 innings.

Scherzer's WHIP (0.902) and hits per nine innings (5.7) both paced the NL. He received 27 of the 30 first-place votes and placed second on the other three ballots.

Kershaw went 18-4 with an NL-leading 2.31 ERA but pitched 25 fewer innings than Scherzer after missing over a month with a lower back strain. The 29-year-old took the other three first-place votes and finished in the top three of the voting for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.

Strasburg finished third in the voting after going 15-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 175 1/3 innings.