Mookie Betts: Boston Red Sox OF bowls perfect game at World Series of Bowling

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts is a two-sport superstar.

His other sport? Bowling.

Betts took some of his free time this offseason to participate in the 2017 World Series of Bowling Sunday at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada.

The result? A perfect game.

"I think with everything I'm a feel guy," Betts told PBA Bowling. "So I feel like if I feel good, I can do well."

"It's a struggle. I shoot 160 and then I can break 200 and then back to 160. It's just one of those things where I have to find a way to adjust. Luckily, I'm with Tommy [Jones] so he's kind of showing me some things."

My crew for the week! Stay tuned on my IG story for an inside look at the #WSOB A post shared by Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:42am PST

Betts was also asked how many perfect games he has bowled.

"This is definitely the most important one," he said. "I don't know how many it is...maybe 10, not very many so..."

Betts, 25, hit .264 with 24 home runs and 102 RBI this season to make his second consecutive All-Star team. He also won a Gold Glove.

Betts previously competed in the 2015 World Series of Bowling. He had an average score of 205.60 through 40 games in the 2017 tournament, according to the PBA website. A PBA spokesperson told ESPN that Betts will rejoin the PBA bowling tour in February.