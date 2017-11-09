Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge highlight 2017 MLB Silver Slugger Award winners

Since a major league record for home runs in a season was set in 2017, it is not surprising that the list of Silver Slugger Award winners announced Thursday included a number of long-ball hitters.

National League home run champion Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins, and American League home run titlist Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees were among the 18 players on the list.

The Silver Slugger Awards honor the top hitters at each position for each league as voted by major league managers and coaches, who could not vote for someone on their own team.

Judge was the only rookie on the list, while Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey won their fourth Silver Slugger Awards.

The winners are as follows (with the hitter's batting average, home runs, RBIs and on-base-plus-slugging percentage following).

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Catcher: Gary Sanchez, Yankees (.278, 33, 90, .876)

First base: Eric Hosmer, Royals (.318, 25, 94, .882)

Second base: Jose Altuve, Astros (.346, 24, 81, .957)

Third base: Jose Ramirez, Indians (.318, 29, 83, .957)

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Indians (.273, 33, 89, .842)

Outfield: Aaron Judge, Yankees (.270, 56, 114, 1.049)

Outfield: Justin Upton, Angels, Tigers (.273, 35, 109, .901)

Outfield: George Springer, Astros (.283, 34, 85, .889)

Designated hitter: Nelson Cruz, Mariners (.288, 39, 119, .924)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Catcher: Buster Posey, Giants (.320, 12, 67, .861)

First base: Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks (.297, 36, 120, .966)

Second base: Daniel Murphy, Nationals (.322, 23, 93, .928)

Third base: Nolan Arenado, Rockies (.309, 37, 130, .959)

Shortstop: Corey Seager, Dodgers (.295, 22, 77, .854)

Outfield: Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins (.281, 59, 132, 1.007)

Outfield: Marcell Ozuna, Marlins (.312, 37, 124, .924)

Outfield: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies (.331, 37, 104, 1.000)

Pitcher: Adam Wainwright, Cardinals (.262, 2, 11, .731).