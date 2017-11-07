Gold Gloves: Alex Gordon, Jason Heyward, Nolan Arenado win 5th

Major League Baseball's awards season is about to get in full swing, and late Tuesday night, players from both leagues were recognized for defensive excellence as the Gold Glove winners were announced.

Kansas City left fielder Alex Gordon, Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward and Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado each won for the fifth time.

Gordon's teammate, first baseman Eric Hosmer, won for a fourth time, as did a former Royals teammate, current Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke.

No members of the World Series-winning Houston Astros made the squad this year. And no Los Angeles Dodgers, the team with the majors' best record and the team the Astros beat in the World Series, captured awards.

The list is littered with first-time winners, including Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier and center fielder Byron Buxton.

Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado and Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman also are first-time winners in the American League.

In the National League, first-time winners are Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart and Miami Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna.

Rounding out the National League winners are Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (third), Colorado second baseman DJ LeMahieu (second), San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (third) and Atlanta Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte (second).

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria won his third Gold Glove, as did Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons. Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts won his second.

According to MLB.com, managers and coaches account for 75 percent of the selection process. They vote within their league but are not allowed to vote for players on their own teams.

The other 25 percent goes to the sabermetrics community.

Since 1958, separate AL and NL Gold Gloves have been awarded.

On Wednesday, the MLB Players Choice Awards will be announced. On Thursday, Silver Slugger Award winners will be given to the top offensive player at each position.

Next week, the Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young and MVP awards will be announced.