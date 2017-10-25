Boston Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia to miss start of 2018 season

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia underwent successful surgery on his left knee and will miss the start of the 2018 season, the team announced Wednesday.

'It is anticipated that Pedroia would return to games in approximately seven months," the Red Sox said in a press release.

The procedure for cartilage restoration was performed by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

The 34-year-old Pedroia was on the disabled list twice after the All-Star break this season with what the Red Sox called inflammation. He had surgery on the left knee last offseason to repair a torn meniscus.

Pedroia hit .293 with seven home runs and 62 RBIs in being limited to 105 games in 2017 -- his 11th season with the Red Sox.